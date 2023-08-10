UN chief expresses concern over 'deplorable' detention conditions of Niger's president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concerns over reports of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and his family's "deplorable living conditions" in arbitrary detention and called for his release, said a UN spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday (August 9).

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised "the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under," as per a UN statement.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Bazoum was kept isolated and was forced to consume dry rice and pasta by the rebels after he was overthrown by them in a coup late last month.

In a series of text messages which were sent to a friend by Bazoum, the president said he had been "deprived of all human contact since Friday", with no one supplying him medicine or food, reported the network.

Guterres "reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State," said the UN chief's spokesman in a statement.

More details to follow.

