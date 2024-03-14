UN applauds India's increase in life expectancy and per capita income

The United Nations' Human Development Index (HDI) report has revealed that India's average life expectancy reached 67.7 years in 2022, up from 62.7 years the previous year. Additionally, India's gross national income (GNI) per capita has surged to $6951, marking a 6.3 per cent increase over the span of 12 months.

The HDI report also noted a rise in expected years of schooling, reaching 12.6 per individual.

India attained an HDI score of 0.644 in 2022, positioning it at 134 out of 193 countries in the UN's 2023/24 report titled 'Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarised World.' This categorizes India under 'medium human development.'

Notably, India's HDI score for 2022 witnessed an increase following a decline in the previous year and a stagnant trend in preceding years. With India's HDI in 1990 standing at 0.434, the 2022 score reflects a positive change of 48.4 per cent.

HDI assesses average achievements in three fundamental dimensions of human development: long and healthy life, access to education and a decent standard of living.

Caitlin Wiesen, the United Nations Development Programme's country representative, commented on India's progress in human development, highlighting significant advancements since 1990.

Notable achievements include a 9.1-year increase in life expectancy at birth, a rise of 4.6 years in expected years of schooling, and an increase of 3.8 years in mean years of schooling.

Additionally, India's GNI per capita has seen substantial growth, approximately amounting to a 287 per cent increase.

Report on Gender Inequality

The report also noted India's strides in reducing gender inequality, highlighting a Gender Inequality Index (GII) of 0.437, surpassing the global average. On the GII list, which evaluates countries based on reproductive health, empowerment, and labor market participation, India ranks 108 out of 166 nations.

India's performance in reproductive healthcare surpasses other countries in the 'medium HDI' category, with the adolescent birth rate in 2022 at 16.3 births per 1,000 women aged 15-19, an improvement from 17.1 in 2021. However, there remains a significant gap of 47.8% between men and women in labor force participation rates.

Caitlin Wiesen emphasized India's ongoing efforts to enhance citizens' quality of life, acknowledging progress while urging further advancements, particularly in women-led development. She emphasized the potential for socio-economic progress and a more equitable future through renewed focus.

The government attributes these improvements to a decisive agenda aimed at empowering women through policy initiatives geared toward long-term socio-economic and political development. The Ministry of Women and Child Development highlighted initiatives spanning women's lifecycles, including those focused on education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and workplace safety.

Global HDI Values

For the second consecutive year, global Human Development Index (HDI) values have declined, marking a first-time occurrence. The United Nations has raised concerns over the widening disparity between affluent and impoverished nations, attributing this crisis to the persistent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prior to the crisis, the world was on a trajectory to achieve an average 'very high' HDI by 2030, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) deadline. However, we are now deviating from that path, with every region falling short of its pre-2019 projections," the report stated.

In essence, the anticipated levels of human development by this time have not been reached due to COVID-19, and the subsequent 'partial' recovery is exacerbating inequality, leaving the most vulnerable populations behind and fueling global political polarization.