UK's medieval city of Wells becomes UK’s top tourist destination

The quaint medieval city of Wells in Somerset has claimed the coveted title of the UK's top destination, according to a survey conducted by Which?. Nestled in the heart of Somerset, Wells, despite its small size, has found fame as a recurring backdrop in various TV shows and Hollywood films, including notable productions like Hot Fuzz, Dungeons & Dragons, and Wolf Hall.

The five-star charmer

Wells received a resounding five-star rating for its overall attractiveness and the plethora of tourist attractions it offers. Its crowning jewel, the stunning Wells Cathedral, contributes significantly to this allure. Additionally, the city secured four stars for its picturesque scenery, shopping venues, and culinary delights, demonstrating its well-rounded appeal to visitors.

Avebury's ancient allure

Following closely behind Wells in the rankings is Avebury in Wiltshire. Avebury's claim to fame lies in its awe-inspiring Neolithic stone circle, a relic dating back 5,000 years. The town's thatched cottages and a charming 19th-century pub add to its unique character and helped secure its place among the top destinations.

Corfe castle and port sunlight: Sharing third place

Corfe Castle, a Dorset gem, built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century and beloved by children's author Enid Blyton, shares the third position with Merseyside's Port Sunlight. Corfe Castle dazzles visitors with its castle ruins and breathtaking vistas over the Purbeck Hills to Poole Harbour. Port Sunlight, originally constructed in 1888 to provide homes for soap factory workers, boasts a four-star rating for its attractiveness, tourist attractions, and value for money. Remarkably, it earns a perfect five stars for peace and tranquility.

Discovering the UK's hidden treasures

The editor of Which? Travel, Rory Boland, expressed his enthusiasm for the diverse range of unique destinations the UK has to offer, from well-known tourist towns to lesser-known villages, reported the Guardian. While the picturesque southwest of the country dominated the top spots, Scotland, Wales, and various regions across England featured in the top 10. This variety ensures that regardless of where you reside, there's an enticing destination right on your doorstep.

The elite Top 10 destinations

Wells, Somerset Avebury, Wiltshire Port Sunlight, Merseyside Corfe Castle, Dorset Grasmere, Cumbria Lavenham, Suffolk Llangollen, Derbyshire Ludlow, Shropshire Stamford, Lincolnshire Cartmel, Cumbria Church Stretton, Shropshire

These destinations offer a captivating glimpse into the rich tapestry of the UK's cultural and natural heritage, making them must-visit places for travellers seeking unforgettable experiences.