UK's future hangs in balance after health official says Britain could take six months before attaining normalcy

The United Kingdom with a GDP of 2.83 trillion dollars is the world's sixth-largest economy and home to 67 million people. The UK's healthcare is the 18th best globally but is still continuing to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 1200 people and infecting more than 20,000.

The people in the UK are desperate to hear some good news, but a health official has said it could be six months before life coming to normal in Britain.

"So I think three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we've really squashed it. But about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that. But then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal and it is plausible that it could go further than that. We just need to wait to see how successful we've been," Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said.

The government said that all parts of the UK are on an emergency footing. There has been a total lockdown since March 23, with citizens allowed to leave only for essentials, medicine, and exercise. The roads are empty and flights have been grounded.

"It is a very emotional flight for the crew who have volunteered today, not only just to get you home, but because we really do enjoy our jobs and working for easyJet. Today for all of us, it is the last time for a while that we'll be wearing our uniforms," a flight attendant announced which was applauded by passengers on board.

An Olympic 2012 venue in London has been converted into a make-shift hospital. the Etihad Stadium in Manchester is being used by the National Health Services (NHS).

The economic output in the UK is likely to fall by 15 per cent and thousands of businesses could be forced to a permanent lockdown.

The worst affected places were bars, restaurants, and shops.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is infected with COVID-19 and his advisor Dominic Cummins is in self-isolation. The Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also infected with the virus. Chris Whitty, the country's chief medical officer is also under self-isolation.

In short, the coronavirus has left Britain's key departments headless or running through video links.

The COVID-19 has not sparred Prince Charles too.

Life has come to a standstill in Britain and it could get worse.

"It's not an easy position to stand on a platform and say we expect a large number of people to die, but we have a pandemic on our hands. And it is an unprecedented event for this generation in this country. I think it is because of where we are on the curve, all the above, as I said previously, applies. We are expecting that number will increase for the next week or two," Harries said.

British officials have said they would have done better if the casualty count capped at 20,000.

The future is unclear, but the message is clear, stay at home safely.

