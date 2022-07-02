UK’s first mass-produced hydrogen truck unveiled by commercial EV startup Tevva

The United Kingdom's first mass-produced hydrogen truck has been unveiled by commercial EV startup Tevva.

Enabling the vehicle to carry heavier loads over longer distances, the hydrogen tops up the battery.

The hydrogen-electric truck, which weighs 7.5-tonne, can be driven for up to 310 miles and provide fleet operators with greater zero-emission range.

Following the inauguration of its 12 and 19-tonne models, the startup said it will launch production of the hydrogen fuel-cell version of its 7.5-tonne truck next year.

''When a zero emission truck is doing more miles per day, that is very good for the air we breathe, for the planet and for the economics of running electric trucks,'' said the firm’s chief executive and founder Asher Bennett.

''Every mile you drive on an electric truck, it’s so much cheaper than driving on a diesel truck.''

“If you’re concerned about range, and you’re not driving a lot of miles, you’re just not saving enough money as you could.”

With refuelling taking a similar time as filling a tank with diesel, Tevva is offering “affordable” hydrogen supplies to customers.

In order to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2050, sales of new diesel-powered lorries will be banned in the UK from 2040.

''Hydrogen fuel cells and other zero emission technology will be vital in helping us decarbonise transport,'' said Transport Minister Trudy Harrison.

''A thriving UK hydrogen industry could not only help us meet our climate change obligations, but also support thousands of jobs across the country in years to come.''

“UK-based manufacturers like Tevva continue to build on the skills and expertise we have in hydrogen in the UK, developing new technologies, supporting economic growth, and working towards net zero.”



(With inputs from agencies)

