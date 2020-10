Ukrainian social media influencer who called COVID-19 a 'hoax', dies of the virus

Thirty-three-year-old Ukrainian fitness influencer, Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who had called coronavirus a ''hoax'', has died after contracting the virus.

Stuzhuk had contracted the virus on a trip to Turkey and was admitted to a hospital when he returned to his country.

During this period, his one million Instagram followers thought that he was fit as he was still promoting fitness videos.

Although Stuzhuk was initially discharged after eight days of getting admitted to the hospital but he was rushed again to the hospital after his conditions deteriorated.

He shared that he saw people being treated for coronavirus in corridors due to the lack of wards.

The second hospital visit and the battle against the fatal virus took a toll on his him as his situation became extremely ill.

His cope could not cope up and he suffered clinical death but medics restarted his heart. However, it did not last and he passed away.

His ex-wife Sofia and mother of his three children confirmed the news of Stuzhuk's death on his Instagram profile.

After becoming ill, he had posted to his fans: 'I want to share how I got sick and to strongly warn everyone.

'I was one who thought that Covid does not exist… Until I got sick.'