/Ukrainian parliament approves appointment of new defence minister after controversial reshuffle

The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday (Aug 19) approved the appointment of its new defence minister Yevhenii Khmara, who will succeed Mykhailo Fedorov, who was terminated after 6 months in office. The approval came a month after Fedorov was removed from office for releasing a video in which he allegedly called for an election that has been put off because of the Russian invasion.

The removal of Fedorov had led to a blistering public row between the army and the defence ministry.

Yevgeniy Khmara, is a major general and former senior Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer. He was appointed as the new Defence Minister after his nomination was approved by the Verkhovna Rad (Ukraine’s parliament) with 321 votes in his favour.

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Khmara previously served as acting head of the SBU and, from July 2026, as acting Defence Minister.

After his appointment, Ukrainian Preisdent Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the parliament's move and said "Ukraine needs more strength. And it will have it."

Addressing the parliament before the vote, Khmara vowed to “do everything to defend Ukraine, to reduce Russia's war potential as much as possible, and to force the enemy into a just peace.”

About Yevgeniy Khmara

Yevgeniy Khmara, is a major general and former senior Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer. He served in some of SBU's most secretive units.

Not much is known about Khmara due to his association with SBU. His official biography does not have any mention about his date and place of birth, reported AFP.

The biography talks about how he is involved in the fight against Russian forces since 2014 and the first assaults on Ukraine led by Moscow-backed separatists.