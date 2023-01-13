Ukrainian forces holding out in Soledar, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (January 12) said that Ukrainian troops were holding out against pro-Russia forces in Soledar, the salt mining town in eastern Ukraine. More than 500 civilians including children are trapped there.

In a video address, Zelensky thanked two units in Soledar that he said "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy." He did not give more details.

He said that he, along with senior commanders of the Ukrainian military analysed need for reinforcements in Soledar and nearby towns.

Russia's ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner Group, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, claimed to have taken Soledar after intense fighting that it said left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead.

Moscow however, has held off officially proclaiming a victory, which would be its first significant gain in six months.

"At the moment, there are still some small pockets of resistance in Soledar," Andrei Bayevsky, a Russian-installed local politician, said in an online broadcast.

Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the situation.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian state TV that 559 civilians remained in Soledar, including 15 children, and could not be evacuated from the community that had a pre-war population of about 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

