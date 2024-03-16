Ukraine's top official dials India's NSA Ajit Doval ahead of Global Peace Summit

Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak dialled India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday (March 15) and spoke about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders.

He further noted the high level of support for the event.

Yermak also informed Doval about the current situation at the front amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The top Ukrainian official also briefed Doval about Kyiv's success in confronting Moscow in the Black Sea and in its fight against Russian aviation.

"Andriy Yermak informed the interlocutor about the situation at the front, Ukraine's success in confronting Russia in the Black Sea and in the fight against Russian aviation, as well as about strengthening Ukraine's defence production. The Head of the President's Office emphasized that the aggressor continues to strike our country with missiles and drones, in particular, civilian infrastructure," the statement added. Had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of 🇮🇳 Ajit Kumar Doval.



Spoke about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in🇨🇭at the level of state leaders and noted the high level of support for the event.

"We also understand that in parallel with the ongoing fight waged by our defenders and all our people, we must do everything possible, use all diplomatic opportunities to elaborate a joint plan to achieve a lasting and just peace," Yermak said.

According to a Ukrainian statement, Yermak also thanked Doval for his deputy's participation in the fourth meeting of national security advisors.

Russian missile strike in Odesa kills 20, Zelensky says Moscow will get 'fair response'

Meanwhile, a Russian ballistic missile strike devastated a residential area in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemning the strike vowed that Ukrainian forces would deliver a fair response to Russia for the assault on a city that has faced near-daily attacks by Russian drones or missiles throughout the month.

Ukrainian regional governor Oleh Kiper reported that two Iskander-M missiles launched from the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, gas pipelines, and electricity supply lines in Odesa. Some residents experienced disruptions in gas and electricity services due to the strikes.