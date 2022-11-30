Ukraine's 'surrender hotline' for Russian soldiers getting 100 calls a day

The Ukraine government's 'surrender hotline' for Russian soldiers receives up to 100 inquiries a day, as reported by BBC.

In September, the "I Want To Live" project got underway.

Russian troops can organise the most effective manner to surrender to Ukrainian forces by dialling a hotline or submitting information through messaging apps.

More than 3,500 interactions from occupying personnel and their families, according to Kyiv officials.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilised tens of thousands of Russian soldiers and the city of Kherson was freed, there appears to have been an uptick.

The headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war in Ukraine isn't immune to the frequent power outages in the nation, as the dim passageways suggest.

We meet Svitlana, a Ukrainian call handler who often communicates with the Russian military, in a modest office.

They can communicate over the phone or through the majority of messaging services, including Telegram and WhatsApp.

The Kremlin is reportedly exchanging more prisoners of war in an effort to appease domestic critics, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

On each side, there are reportedly thousands of prisoners of war, but the exact numbers are unclear.