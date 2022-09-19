Ukraine's first lady meets UK's Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace

A day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska met Britain's Princess of Wales Catherine at Buckingham Palace.

This is not the first time both the women have met each other, they had previously met in 2020 when Zelenska visited Britain with her husband.

In the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelensky will represent Ukraine on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Leaders from all over the world have gathered in the United Kingdom and will join King Charles and the rest of Britain's royal family for the service.

After William's father Charles ascended the throne 10 days ago, Catherine and her husband William were given the titles Princess and Prince of Wales.

Accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and the country's ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko, Zelenska was pictured looking upset as she passed the queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.

Prompting anger from Moscow, the UK government opted not to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin or an ambassador to the queen's funeral due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While Zelenska has travelled widely to urge Kyiv's allies to help the country's armed forces with weaponry, Zelensky does not leave war-torn Ukraine.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the United Kingdom had been training Kyiv's soldiers to use anti-tank missiles.

When Moscow attack Kyiv, William and Kate issued a statement saying "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."



(With inputs from agencies)

