Ukraine’s Zelensky to meet Prez Biden as US Congress debates $24 billion aid for Kyiv: Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to make an appearance at the White House and Capitol Hill next week during his visit to the US during the United Nations General Assembly, reported the American media citing sources, on Friday (September 15). This comes as the United States Congress is in the midst of debating President Joe Biden’s request to provide $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

According to reports, the Ukrainian president is also slated to deliver a speech to the assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

Zelensky’s visit to the US

A report by the Associated Press, citing an administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelensky will meet with Biden at the White House next Thursday (Sep 21).

The media report citing two anonymous congressional aides said that the Ukrainian president will also visit Capitol Hill to lobby for more US aid to fight the war against Russia.

Both Biden and Zelensky are also due to attend the meeting of the UNGA next week where the Ukrainian president is also planning to hold meetings with other visiting world leaders, reported CBS News.



Zelensky’s last visit to Washington was back in December 2022 when he addressed a joint session of the US Congress which was his first known trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion, which began in February that year.



US aid to Ukraine

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine and announced the latest aid package amounting to more than $1 billion which also included depleted uranium tank shells, which Washington had previously said, would not be sent to Kyiv.

In August, Biden had called on the US Congress to send another $24 billion to Ukraine. The package would include $13.1 billion in military aid and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support for Ukraine. It also reportedly includes $2.3 billion for financing and to catalyse donors through the World Bank.

However, the request comes amid signs of softening support for Ukraine among Americans and Congress becoming increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine as the war is well into its second year.

Republican lawmakers have recently been pushing for broad federal spending cuts while some are looking to entirely stop money to Ukraine, mostly GOP members who are allied with former US president Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE