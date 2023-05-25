Ukraine war: Wagner chief warns Russia could face revolution unless...

Russian mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin warned on Wednesday (May 24) that Russia could face a revolution similar to that of 1917 and lose the war in Ukraine unless the elite got serious about fighting the war. In an interview posted on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin said that his political outlook was dominated "by the love of the motherland" and serving Russian President Vladimir Putin, but cautioned that Moscow was in danger of turmoil, the news agency Reuters reported.

"Now for political credo - I love my motherland, I serve Putin, Shoigu is useless and we will fight on. That's it," he said.

Prigozhin added that there was a so-called optimistic view West would get tired of war and China would broker a peace deal, but he did not believe this. Instead, Ukraine was preparing a counteroffensive aimed at pushing Russian troops back to its borders before 2014, he said.

If ordinary Russians continued getting their children back in zinc coffins while the children of the elite "shook their arses" in the sun, he said, Russia would face turmoil along the lines of the 1917 revolutions that ushered in a civil war.

"This divide can end as in 1917 with a revolution," the Wagner chief said, adding "First the soldiers will stand up, and after that - their loved ones will rise up." 20,000 Wagner fighters killed in Bakhmut: Prigozhin Prigozhin also said that 20,000 fighters of the Wagner group were killed in the battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut. "During the operation, I recruited 50,000 prisoners, of whom about 20 per cent died. This is exactly the same number as those who came to us under contract, meaning not from prison. Another 20 per cent were wounded and their wounds stop them from performing combat activities for 3 months or more," he added.

In Bakhmut, Prigozhin said, Ukraine suffered casualties of 50,000-70,000 wounded and 50,000 dead. He also cautioned that Ukrainian forces would try to encircle Bakhmutand attack Crimea.

He further went on to criticise the Russian military leadership and Moscow's post-Soviet policy towards Ukraine.

