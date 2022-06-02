Ukraine war: Russia reportedly downed Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in Mykolaiv region

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia claimed on Thursday (June 2) that its military had downed a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in the Mykolaiv region, news agency Reuters reported citing the defence ministry.

The report also added that in a brief, the official also stated that Moscow had struck command points of Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv. However, this news hasn't been confirmed independently by the news agency.

Russian defence ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, as quoted by Reuters, said: "A Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was downed in the Kobzartsi area of Mykolaiv Region."

"Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit three command posts, 69 staging areas where military personnel and equipment are concentrated, one radar station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces near Raihorodok and Mykolaivka in the (self-proclaimed) Donetsk people's republic," he added.

The ministry also issued a video in which a fighter jet can be taken off from an unidentified location. In the clip, there's no mention of the date and place where the video was taken.

In the latest development, Russian forces on Thursday (June 2) hammered the last Ukrainian defences holding a strategic city in the Donbas region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops have set their sights on capturing eastern Ukraine since Ukrainian forces repelled them from seizing Kyiv after the Russian invasion began on February 24.

