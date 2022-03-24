Ukraine war: Russia 'can never win a nuclear war', NATO chief warns

The head of NATO has stated that Russia must recognise that it can "never win a nuclear war."

Jens Stoltenberg also warned Moscow to halt its "dangerous, irresponsible nuclear language" in response to a question from Sky News journalist Mark Stone.

President Vladimir Putin declared his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Stoltenberg was speaking ahead of a special NATO summit scheduled for tomorrow.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has arrived in Brussels, where he will likely announce more sanctions against Russia.

NATO leaders are expected to agree on the deployment of four new battle groups on the alliance's eastern border, which will be based in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

At a news conference, Stoltenberg said, "I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the alliance on land, in the air, and at sea."

The new units will bring the total number of multinational groups along NATO's eastern flank to eight, bolstering existing forces in the Baltics and Poland.

