Ukraine war: Irpin has been liberated, claims local mayor

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid intense Russian attacks on Ukraine, Irpin's mayor claimed the city has been "liberated".

"We have good news today - Irpin has been liberated today," city mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said, adding, "We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously."

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine war: What Panzerfaust 3 weapons can do against Russian tanks

Last week Pentagon had said Ukrainian forces were involved in heavy fighting in Irpin as Russian bombardments continued in the city. Ukraine's forces have claimed that seven Russian generals have been killed since President Vladimir Putin ordered "special military operations" on February 24.

Last week Russia said 1,351 soldiers have been killed so far in the war although Western officials have said the toll could be several times higher.

Watch: Kremlin confirms role of Russian oligarch Abramovich in peace talks

Meanwhile, Russian attacks near Kyiv continued over a month after the invasion began. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said the southern port city of Mariupol has been struggling for humanitarian aid amid the Russian encirclement of the city. Mariupol's mayor said at least 160,000 people were trapped in the besieged city while calling for completing the evacuation of civilians.

Also Read: History of urban warfare & why Russia will find it difficult to conquer Kyiv

Amid the fighting, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body was seeking a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Ukraine even as Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia had still not given up plans to surround Kyiv.

(With inputs from Agencies)