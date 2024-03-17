Ukraine war: France's Macron says Russia will be asked to observe ceasefire during Paris Olympics

French President Emmanuel said on Saturday (Mar 16) that Russia would be asked to observe a ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine during the Paris Olympics. In an interview with a Ukrainian journalist, French President Macron said, "The demand for a ceasefire during the Olympics. They (the Russians) must do this. That is what has always happened."

"It (ceasefire) will be requested," Macron said and pointed out that the rule of the host country " is to move in step with the Olympic movement." "This is a message of peace. We will also follow the decision of the Olympic Committee," the French president added.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned Russia's offensive in Ukraine which started on February 24, 2022. The IOC said that Moscow breached the "Olympic Truce", which aims to harness the power of sport to promote peace and dialogue.

The IOC had decided to revive the concept of the Olympic Truce to protect the interests of athletes and sport in general and to harness the power of sport to promote peace, dialogue, and reconciliation more broadly.

The IOC has imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus since the Ukraine war began. Under the sanctions, it is only allowing some Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete in Paris under tight restrictions.

The committee also established a Solidarity Fund for Ukraine so that the athletes have support to overcome the tremendous challenges they are facing to make their Olympic dreams come true.

On Sunday, senior IOC Vice President John Coates told a newspaper he was unsure how many Russian athletes will compete as neutral athletes at the Paris Games.

Speaking to Sydney's Daily Telegraph, Coates said, "The issue is how many of them are going to be there too because they're not going to be in any team sports because they can't compete as Russia."

"I mightn't be right, but I think that I've read something that it might be as little as 40," he added.