Ukraine war: France's Macron promises more military aid to Kyiv as counteroffensive begins

With war-torn Ukraine beginning its counteroffensive against Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (June 12) promised more aid to the Kyiv government. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Macron said, "We have intensified the delivery of ammunitions, weapons and armed vehicles ... We'll continue in coming days and weeks," the news agency Reuters reported.

"We have always done exactly what we had told him we would do, within extremely tight deadlines each time. We are currently in the process of continuing to deliver equipment, and also support the maintenance of several pieces of already delivered equipment, which may have been damaged," Macron added. 'Counteroffensive will take place over several weeks, even months' The French president also said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was planned with care and methodically by military leaders who had shown their determination, their bravery, and excellence in their organisation. He added the counteroffensive would take place over several weeks, even months.

Also read | UN chief worried over Russia possibly quitting grain deal in July

"We have always done exactly what we had told him we would do, within extremely tight deadlines each time. We are currently in the process of continuing to deliver equipment, and also support the maintenance of several pieces of already delivered equipment, which may have been damaged," Macron said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine remained the key foreign policy issue, adding Germany, France and Poland stood closely by Ukraine's side. "We support the country in defending itself politically, humanitarianly, financially, and also with weapons against Russian aggression," Scholz said.

And Polish President Andrzej Duda said the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in July would be "A clear signal" for Ukraine's path to eventual membership of the intergovernmental military alliance. Ukraine re-captures 7 villages from Russian forces The Ukrainian government said on Monday its troops recaptured seven villages from Russian forces. According to Reuters, Soldiers were seen in a video holding the Ukrainian flag in the village of Storozheve. On Sunday, Ukrainian forces heading south liberated three other nearby villages along the Mokri Yaly: Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.

Also watch | Army within the Army: Tensions rise between Russian Military factions × And late Monday, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar posted on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had also recaptured Levadne and Novodarivka as well as Lobkove.

Russia has not yet acknowledged these advances but Russian military bloggers said Ukraine took Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka and was pushing on southward.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE