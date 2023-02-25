Ukraine war: Canada pledges 4 more Leopard tanks to Kyiv; imposes new sanctions on Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday (February 24) that his government is sending four additional Leopard 2 tanks to war-torn Ukraine as Russia's offensive marked one year. With this, Canada has pledged eight such tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Trudeau also announced that the government is sanctioning an additional 192 Russian individuals and entities, the news agency AFP reported.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said on Friday, "Canada has stood in solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. We will continue to do so." The Canadian Prime Minister decried Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war of aggression" and called him "dangerous, cowardly and weak."

"He (Putin) underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world... but today, we are stronger and more unified than ever," Trudeau added.

The new sanctions by Ottawa target Russian lawmakers who have supported Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, including ministers in Putin's cabinet, the military and defence sector as well as family members of individuals already on the sanctions list of Canada.

Russia's ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said the sanctions imposed by Ottawa and Western countries were meaningless, the TASS news agency reported. "Our citizens who are on the list look at such measures with a smile, This is a sign of the helplessness of the anti-Russian camp, which hates Russia, but understands that we cannot be defeated," Stepanov said.

Besides sending more Leopard tanks, Canada is also sending an armoured recovery vehicle and munitions to Ukraine.

Canada has joined other G7 members who unveiled similar measures. Prime Minister Trudeau also said on Friday that since the beginning of the war in February 2022, his government has provided more than $3.67 billion in support to Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, Canada announced over $23.5 million in support, including funds for demining projects and to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

(With inputs from agencies)



