/Ukraine, US hold ‘substantive’ talks on security, economic issues

Kyiv held “substantive” discussions on security and economic matters with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and envoy Steve Witkoff, Ukraine’s security chief said on Sunday, adding that further talks are expected in Davos later this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he hopes to sign documents with the US on security guarantees at Davos, said his team had held several rounds of talks in the US.

"We had substantive discussions on economic development and prosperity plan as well as security guarantees for Ukraine," security chief Rustem Umerov said on social media.

More talks will be held at this week's Davos Economic Forum, he added.

The talks came as the fourth anniversary of Moscow's invasion looms and as Russia has pounded Ukraine's energy facilities during a freezing winter -- with parts of Kyiv still without heating in temperatures as low as -12C.

The Ukrainian team held talks with Kushner, Witkoff and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. Kyiv wants clarity from allies on post-war security guarantees.

"There have already been several rounds of negotiations. They are working on the documents needed to end the war," Zelensky said in his evening address.

He said he doubted Russia truly wanted to end its invasion, arguing that Moscow was instead focused on "missile strikes" and forcing "blackouts" in Ukraine.

Russia was striking Ukraine's energy grid every night, Zelensky said.

Some 58,000 workers in the country were racing to repair "power grids and power generation objects, as well as the heating network", he added.

The situation in the capital, he said, was "very difficult".