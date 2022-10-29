Ukraine unhappy about Twitter takeover by Musk

A senior Ukrainian official on Saturday (October 29) openly expressed his skepticism about billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of social media platform Twitter. Musk's relations with Ukraine have been shaky after he suggested earlier this month that Ukraine should give up occupied territory to Russia.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?"

He pointed to Musk's "unusual moderation" of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints".

Musk calls himself "free speech absolutist". After the acquisition was complete, Musk tweeted that "the bird is freed".

Musk's 'solution' to the Ukraine conflict drew sharply negative reaction from Ukraine earlier this month while Russia expressed positively.

He had posted a Twitter poll proposing Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

This had led to angry reactions from Ukrainian camp with Ukraine's ambassador to Germany even telling Musk to 'F**k off'.



(With inputs from agencies)

