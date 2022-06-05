Ukraine says it needs 'constant' Western aid until Russia is defeated

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar on Sunday (June 5) said that the war-torn nation needs continued military support from Western countries until it defeated Russian forces.

As quoted by news agency AFP, Malyar said: "We have already entered into a protracted war and we will need constant support. The West must understand that its help cannot be a one-time thing, but something that continues until our victory."

The European allies have supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles after Russia announced the invasion of Ukraine, the so-called special "military operations".

Recently, US President Joe Biden said Washington would supply Ukraine with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, after he received assurances from Kyiv that it would not be used to target Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted sharply as he warned the United States in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.

