Ukraine: Russian missile strike damages 60 apartments, leaves 3 dead in Lviv

Three people were reported dead after a missile strike by Russia in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The mayor of the city confirmed the news on his Telegram channel, where he earlier said that eight people also sustained injuries in the attack. “Three people have been killed," Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote while adding that at least 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged.

This comes just days after a drone attack by Russia killed at least two people and injured 19 in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday. The attack was carried out using four drones, in which one official building and two residential buildings were targeted, as per the city administration. Zelensky calls for better anti-aircraft defence system Following the Monday attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s air defence system is poor and requires major upgradation. “Unfortunately, our country does not yet have a sufficient number of high-quality air defence systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"Unfortunately, our country does not yet have a sufficient number of high-quality air defence systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We will do everything possible and impossible to make our air defences the strongest," he added. He also said that protecting Ukraine's borders was necessary and it would become the basis of a European air shield in the future. West blamed for slow counteroffensive Zelensky in a recent interview stated that delayed weapon delivery by the delayed delivery of weapons by the West caused severe harm to its counteroffensive operation against Russia.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Zelensky said, “Our slowed-down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield. Everything is heavily mined there," adding that he had sought to launch the operation against Russia “much earlier”.

"I wanted our counteroffensive happening much earlier because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive will be unfolding later, then a much bigger part of our territory will be mined," Zelensky said.

In a separate interview, Ukraine's military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny also expressed his anger at the slow delivery of weapons by Western nations.