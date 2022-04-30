Ukraine: Russia forced to rearrange troop deployment, says British update

A British military update said on Saturday that Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine.

"Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, despite localised improvements," the military tweeted.

"Russia hopes to rectify issues that have previously constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control," it said.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine conflict: Euro zone inflation rises to 7.5%

Russia launched invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The forces advanced rapidly but the initial momentum did not sustain and Russia could not capture a single major Ukrainian city for a long time. Russian forces advansed towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv but did not capture it. Currently Russia only control of Mariupol in the south but even that city has a pocket defended by Ukrainian soldiers.

Also Read | 'Cruelty and depravity': US blasts Putin as Russia carries out airstrikes against Kyiv

Western aid including weapons are arriving in Ukraine.

On Saturday (April 30) Russia said that its artillery had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight. These, said Russia included 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots and more areas where Ukrainian troops and equipments were concentrated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Russia's defence ministry said that its missiles had hit four ammunition and fuel depots.

(With inputs from agencies)