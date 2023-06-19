Ukraine recaptures eighth village from Russian troops on southern front

Ukraine, on Monday, released a statement on the latest development in its two-week-old counteroffensive saying that it had driven Russian troops out of an eighth village, situated on a heavily girded part of the front line near the route that is most direct to the country's Azov Sea coast.

A Russian-installed official on Sunday said that Ukraine had taken control of the village, Piatykhatky, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, as per news agency Reuters.

Later, he said that Moscow had pushed them out and on Monday morning he said Ukraine was attacking again.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar released a statement saying that Ukrainian forces had not only retaken Piatykhatky but had also advanced by up to seven km (4.3 miles) into Russian lines in two weeks, capturing 113 square km (44 square miles) of land.

"In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated," Maliar said on Telegram, referring to two cities on the Russian-occupied coastline.

He also said that Russian forces were coming up against fierce resistance in the east of the country, particularly around Bakhmut.

"The Russians have transferred additional units there and increased the amount of shelling," Malyar said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appreciated the efforts of the troops and said that he would continue talks with Western allies to get weapons and ammunition supplies to them as soon as possible.

"Our troops are advancing, position by position, step by step, we are moving forward," he said on Sunday evening. "The main thing is the speed of supply." Russia says its troops thwarted Kyiv's counteroffensive The Russian Defence Ministry, on Monday, said that its troops had averted an attempt by Ukraine to capture the village of Novodonetske in the eastern Donetsk region.

As per Reuters report, it released a video depicting what a soldier heard talking in it said was a captured French-made tank.

Both sides appear to have taken heavy losses in recent fighting and both say they have lost fewer troops than their foes.

"The enemy's 'wave-like' offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses," Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov said on Telegram in reporting the Piatykhatky fighting. Ukraine claims to have destroyed ‘significant’ ammunition depot in Kherson A spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, on Sunday, claimed that Ukrainian forces have destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in Kherson.

In a video message, Bratchuk, said, “Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.” He added, “There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed.”

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.