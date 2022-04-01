Ukraine invasion: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will go to Chernobyl

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has said he will lead a mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible.

He said his agency’s “assistance and support” mission to Chernobyl “will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to Ukraine.”

Grossi is currently in the Russian city of Kaliningrad for talks with senior officials about nuclear issues in Ukraine.

Nine of Ukraine’s 15 operational reactors are currently in use, including two at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya facility, the agency said.

It comes after Ukraine said Russian troops had left the radioactive waste facilities with radiation sickness though some remained nearby.

I will head an @IAEAorg assistance and support mission to the #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to #Ukraine. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 1, 2022 ×

"As they ran away from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Russian occupiers took members of the National Guard, whom they had held hostage since Feb 24, with them," the state nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram, citing plant workers.

"There is also evidence that a column of Russian soldiers who are besieging the town of Slavutych is currently being formed to move towards Belarus," it said.

Also see | 'Multiple launches': Russia fires Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles in Ukraine war

It gave no details on the condition of the soldiers it said were exposed to radiation, and it did not say how many were affected.

Since the Russian invasion, there have been fears of increased radiological risks in Chernobyl. The workforce there oversees the safe storage of spent fuel rods and the concrete-entombed ruins of the reactor that exploded in 1986.

Chernobyl's number four reactor exploded on April 26, 1986, causing the world's worst nuclear accident which killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe. The site lies near the Belarus border.

(With inputs from agencies)