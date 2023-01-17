Ukraine insists western nations should 'speed up' weapon supplies to combat Russian attacks

Ukraine has urged the western nations to expedite the supply of weapons as Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine, bleeds from the attacks by Russian missiles. The attack killed at least 40 people, including apartment block residents and Ukrainian soldiers.

As the pressure surged on the eastern front of Ukraine, the country's Army General staff stated that the Russian missiles pounded around 25 towns and villages neighbouring Bakhmut an Adviika. The cities are the prime centres for the Russian military to break into the strategic eastern industrial Donbas region, reported Reuters.

Furthermore, the Army General staff stated that the Russian military bombarded around 30 localities in northeast Kharkiv and Sumy near the border. Russian artillery also hit Kherson and other southern cities in Ukraine, abandoned by them in November.

However, there has been no clarification on the battlefield reports.

Also Read | Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the attack on Dnipro on Monday. He asked the western countries to fasten their judgments on weapon supply and accused Russia of capitalising on the advantage.

Zelensky's message followed the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who slammed the western nations for increasing their weapons supplies to Kyiv.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, western countries have consistently supplied weapons to Ukraine. However, Zelensky and his government have requested tanks from the allies.

On Monday, Britain sanctioned the supply of armoured vehicles, the latest air defence missiles, and 14 Challenger tanks to Ukraine. On the other hand, Germany would send Leopard 2 tanks under the pre-condition that the United States, Ukraine's primary ally, approves it.

Watch | Gravitas: Why is Blue Monday supposed to be the saddest day of the year?

Olesky Danylov, Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, backed Zelensky's statement. He indicated a final 'push' around the invasion's anniversary or in March.

"We must prepare for such events every day. And we are preparing. The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country," Danylov said.

On Friday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would address allies on further support for Ukraine at an air base in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies)