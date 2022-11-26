LIVE TV

Ukraine hit by power cuts, Zelensky says over six million households still affected

Kyiv, Ukraine Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:43 AM IST

Russian missile attack

Story highlights

Russia-Ukraine war: The strikes by Russia on energy infrastructure have left millions of people across Ukraine without power 

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (November 25) that in the aftermath of strikes on energy infrastructure, over six million households in the country had been affected by power cuts. 

During his daily address on social media, Zelensky said: "As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions (of Ukraine) and in Kyiv. In total, more than six million subscribers." He also noted that the number of affected households has reduced "by half" since Wednesday. 

The Ukrainian president also visited the site of a missile strike on a residential building in Vyshhorod, which is in Kyiv’s region. The strike was blamed on Russia by Ukraine. 

In a social media post, Zelensky said that "the damaged four-storey residential building is a consequence of the Russian missile terror on our people." 

On Wednesday, As quoted by news agencies, the city's Ukrainian officials said on Telegram that as a result of the attack, three people died and six were injured. 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

The strikes by Russia on energy infrastructure have left millions of people across Ukraine without power, and with winter approaching, the situation is likely to become worse amid the ongoing war. 

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) also warned that the upcoming winter would be "life-threatening" for millions of Ukrainians due to the energy crisis. 

Zelensky said that some 600,000 subscribers were experiencing power cuts in the capital Kyiv. He further mentioned that Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions are also among the worst affected. 

