Russia has attacked Ukraine with over 120 missiles from air and sea, says Kyiv

Ukraine was hit by a wave of missiles Thursday morning, with Russia unleashing more than 100 missiles, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser. Blasts were heard in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv and Zhytomyr. At least three people are reported injured in the capital, including a 14-year-old girl.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak informed that more than 120 missiles had been launched in the latest attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the attacks were coming from "various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles". A number of Kamikaze drones had also been used, it said.

"December 29. Massive missiles attack... The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," Ukraine's air force said on social media.

Also Read | Fighting in Ukraine is at a deadlock, says Ukrainian spy chief

Power cuts were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions to minimise potential damage to the energy infrastructure.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said "several explosions" had been reported. Two homes were damaged by debris from an intercepted missiles in Kyiv, according to the city military administration.

In the southern region of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaly Kim wrote that five missiles had been intercepted.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said several explosions had been reported. He also said that 90 per cent of the city was without power after the attacks.

"Ninety percent of the city is without electricity," Andriy Sadoviy said on social media, also warning of potential water cuts. "We are waiting for more information from energy experts. Trams and trolleybuses are not running in the city."

The attack comes amidst Moscow's rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan. Dismissing the plan, Russia wants Kyiv to accept Russia's annexation of four regions.

Russia has hit power plants in Ukraine repeatedly in the past weeks. People in the country are struggling amidst power cuts in the brutal cold. While Ukraine says that Russian attacks have killed civilians, Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting them..

On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the city of Kherson, though no-one was hurt, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deputy chief of staff. Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram.

Zelensky, in a video address, urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

"We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months," he said. "And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE