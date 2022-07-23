Ukraine has around $10 bln worth of grain available for sale, says Zelensky

After Ukraine and Russia sealed a landmark deal with Turkey and the United Nation over the export of grains, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday (July 22) that Ukraine has around $10bn worth of grain available for sale.

The deal was aimed at solving the global food crisis caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the export via the Black Sea was blocked.

As quoted by Reuters, Zelensky said. "This is another demonstration that Ukraine can withstand the war." In his late-night address, he said that Ukraine will also have a chance to sell the current harvest.

The Ukrainian president further noted that approximately 20m tonnes of last year's harvest will be exported as the UN-backed deal has been finalised.

'UN responsible for the deal'

In his daily video address, Zelensky said that the UN is responsible for guaranteeing a grain deal between Ukraine and Russia aimed at unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and alleviating a global food crisis.

He said, "Russia could engage in provocations, attempts to discredit the Ukrainian and international efforts. But we trust the United Nations. Now it's their responsibility to guarantee the deal."

Zelensky further stated that the grain export accord shows Ukraine "capable of resisting this war". Lauding the landmark deal, he said, "Today, our state and the entire civilized world have reached an important agreement", he says, adding that it is a "demonstration that Ukraine is capable of resisting this war."

'No trust in Russia'

Ukrainian foreign minister welcomed the deal but he said he was cautious about it happening because he had "no trust in Russia."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sounded slightly concerned. He told The Associated Press, "I'm not opening a bottle of champagne because of this deal."

"I will keep my fingers crossed that this will work, that ships will carry grain to world markets and prices will go down and people will have food to eat. But I'm very cautious because I have no trust in Russia," Kuleba added.

