Ukraine hackers claim hacking Russian spy who targetted US Democrats in 2016

Hackers in Ukraine said on Monday (April 10) that they had broken into e-mails of a senior Russian military spy wanted by the FBI in connection with hacking into the Hillary Clinton campaign ahead of Donald Trump's election to presidency in 2016.

The hacker group, calling itself Cyber Resistance announced on Telegram that it had stolen correspondence from Lt Col Sergey Morgachev.

Sergey Morgachev was charged in 2018 with helping organise hack and leak of emails from Democratic National Committee (DNC) and campaign of Hillary Clinton.

Reuters quoted Stefan Soesanto, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, who said that the leak "looks pretty credible". Soesanto has studied Ukrainian hacking groups.

InformNapalm said in an article about the breach that it confirmed Morgachev's identity by checking personnel files and CVs stolen by the hackers.

On its website, InformNapalm calls itself a volunteer initiative and that its core mission is to "inform the world about the real role of the Russian government in ongoing hybrid conflicts in Ukraine,..."

No immediate reaction from Morgachev was reported.

