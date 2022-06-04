Ukraine envoy to Turkey accuses Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar on Friday alleged that Russia was stealing Ukrainian grain and sending it abroad including to Turkey.

"Russia shamelessly steals Ukrainian grain and sends it overseas from Crimea, including to Turkey," said Ambassador Bodnar. He was quoted by AFP.

"We have asked for Turkey's help to resolve the issue," he added in a message on Twitter.

Ukraine has been a major exporter of wheat and sunflower oil. However, Russian invasion of the country has disrupted the export leading many to predict a global food crisis. Russian invasion started on February 24. The conflict has completed 100 days.

Watch | 100 days of the Russia-Ukraine war: No end in sight

Turkey has been doing a careful balancing act between Ukraine and Russia, it has cordial ties with both countries.

NATO member Turkey has delivered combat drones to Ukraine and sought to act as mediator in the conflict, but has refrained from slapping sanctions on Russia on which it relies for grain and energy.

Also Read | 'Victory will be ours,' says Ukraine President Zelensky on 100th day of fight with Russia

At the request of United Nations, Turkey has offered to to help secure maritime corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to visit Turkey on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ukraine war: EU bans most Russian oil, targets Putin's alleged girlfriend with sanctions

Food prices have soared since the war began, with countries in Africa and the Middle East particularly at risk since grain cannot be delivered because of the Russian navy blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE