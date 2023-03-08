Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream pipelines blast

Ukraine has denied its involvement in the last year’s attack on Nord Stream pipelines in response to a New York Times (NYT) report.

“Although I enjoy collecting amusing conspiracy theories about (the Ukrainian) government, I have to say: (Ukraine) has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about ‘pro-(Ukraine) sabotage groups.’", tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The NYT, citing US intelligence officials had reported that a loyal Ukrainian group had carried out the attack independently of the Ukrainian government.

The exact cause of the blasts that took place on September 26 last year is unknown, but it is widely speculated that the Nord pipelines were deliberately targeted.

The US newspaper claimed that the US officials it cited declined to disclose the nature of the intelligence, how it was obtained or "any details of the strength of the evidence it contains".

"Officials who have reviewed the intelligence said they believed the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, or some combination of the two,” it reported.

The blasts took place in the wake of Russia shutting down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in August last year, claiming it needed maintenance. Another pipeline, the Nord Stream 2, was never put into service.

The blast had triggered a round of blame game between the West and Russia, with the latter calling on the UN's Security Council to independently investigate them.

Even before the blasts, Moscow had suspended gas deliveries through the pipeline after a series of sanctions announced by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

German media claims to have located origin of boat used in blast

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that German authorities claimed to achieve a breakthrough in their investigation into the cause of the attacks.

According to joint research published by the paper and other German media organisations, the boat used to plant the explosives was a yacht hired from a firm based in Poland, which reportedly belonged to two Ukrainians. The nationalities of those who carried out the attack were unclear.

However, the paper says that the investigators have not yet found any evidence as to who ordered the destruction.

It also points out that there is still the possibility of a false flag operation which was intended to point towards Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)