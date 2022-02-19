Ukraine crisis: Russia ‘welcomes’ India’s ‘principled and independent’ approach at UN

Russia welcomed India’s “balanced, principled and independent approach” at the United Nations Security Council meeting even as Moscow and Washington squared off while discussing the Ukraine issue.

The reaction came a day after India at the USNC said that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

The issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue, India said at the UN on Thursday.

“We welcome #India's balanced, principled and independent approach,” the Russian embassy tweeted while sharing a video clip from the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador T S Tirumurti backed the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and talks under the Normandy Format, which involves Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

“We believe that the Minsk Agreements provide a basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine. All parties should continue to engage through all possible diplomatic channels and keep working towards the full implementation of the agreements,” he said.

The agreements provide a basis for a “negotiated and peaceful settlement” of the situation in Eastern Ukraine, he said.

He also noted that there were more than 20,000 Indians living and studying in various parts of Ukraine, adding that the India government places the “wellbeing” of its citizens at the highest priority.

The UNSC meeting was convened in the backdrop of high tensions between Russia and the West over border conflict with Ukraine.

In the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia is planning to manufacture “a pretext” to attack Ukraine.

“This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian Government,” he said.

Moscow, however, dismissed the accusation made by the West.