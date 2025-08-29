/Ukraine blows up 2 Russian bridges using Russian mines. Here's what happened

Ukraine has claimed that it destroyed two Russian bridges by using some cheap drones and Russia's own mines. The incident unfolded in the early days of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, were Ukraine hit stashes of mines and ammunition hidden there by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military said the two bridges near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region were being used by the Russian military to resupply their troops. Russia had mined the bridges to blow them up in case of a sudden Ukrainian advance.