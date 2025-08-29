Google Preferred
  /Ukraine blows up 2 Russian bridges using Russian mines. Here's what happened

Ukraine blows up 2 Russian bridges using Russian mines. Here's what happened

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 22:44 IST
Representative image Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Ukraine has claimed that it destroyed two Russian bridges by using some cheap drones and Russia's own mines. The incident unfolded in the early days of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, were Ukraine hit stashes of mines and ammunition hidden there by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military said the two bridges near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region were being used by the Russian military to resupply their troops. Russia had mined the bridges to blow them up in case of a sudden Ukrainian advance.

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

