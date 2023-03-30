Ukraine admits Russian gains in Bakhmut as the battle intensifies

As the battle for Bakhmut intensifies, Ukraine has acknowledged that Russia has made some gains inside the eastern battlefield city. However, Kyiv insisted Thursday that it was inflicting even greater losses on the Russian attackers. The mining city of Bakhmut has been at the centre of the conflict for months as Russian forces seek a win since their last one in mid-2022.

Ukraine has been on the defensive for nearly five months but says it is planning a counteroffensive soon.

"Enemy forces had a degree of success in their actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in an overnight report. "Our defenders are holding the city and are repelling numerous enemy attacks."

Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said in a social media post that losses were inevitable, but "the enemy's losses are many times greater".

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, told national television: "Bakhmut remains the epicentre of military activity...It's still constantly 'hot' there."

The report did not detail what gains was Russia making. According to a think tank of the Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured territory in the south and southwest of the city over the past two days. Moreover, Wagner has occupied a metal plant in its north this week.

Tense street fighting has been going on inside Bakhmut, with Russian forces advancing slowly. Kyiv looked set to abandon the city weeks back, but that didn't happen and the Ukrainian troops are now hoping to break the attacking force.

Reports suggest that Russia's campaign is slowing down. The number of daily Russian attacks on the front line reported by Ukraine's general staff has declined almost by half over the past four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)

