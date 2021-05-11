UK: Woman accuses spy of rape by tricking her into relationship

A woman in the UK has accused a police spy of raping her by tricking her into a sexual relationship.

She said that spy Vince Miller tricked her into a sexual relationship that lasted for two months, reports The Guardian.

However, Miller said that the duo had a sexual encounter for one night.

Also read | Britain's Secret Intelligence Service MI6 looking for new 'Q' spy tech master

The woman said that the relationship began when she was "fragile and vulnerable" after the end of her abusive marriage.

She said the relationship was rape and added that Miller broke her trust.

A retired judge, Sir John Mitting, is leading the inquiry that is probing the conduct of about 139 undercover officers who spied over 1,000 political organisations since 1968.

Also read | Germany ropes in spy agency to monitor anti-vaxxers, Covid deniers

Miller, who spied Socialist Workers Party from 1976 to 1979, earlier told the inquiry that he had "one night stands" with four women when he went undercover.

The woman on Monday said that Miller's account of the nature of their relationship was "untrue and there is no possible justification for it ever having taken place."

She also said that she had been devastated if she had known the true details then.

"I trusted him … it would have been an absolute betrayal … I know that I would have regarded, as I do regard it now, as rape," the woman said.

