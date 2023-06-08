UK will hold world's first AI summit, says PM Sunak in US

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (June 7) said that the UK will hold world's first summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI). He is in Washington and is due to meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday. Sunak is expected to voice unstinting support for Ukraine as he meets US president. He said that the AI summit will be held in the second half of the year.

"AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure," Sunak said.

"Time and time again throughout history we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again," he added.

Watch: Gravitas | Sunak's tech adviser warns: Two years to doomsday due to AI × The Group of Seven called for action on AI during a summit in Japan last month.

The US has also held talks last week on an AI code of conduct with the European Union, of which the UK is no longer a part post-Brexit. Sunak is trying to pitch that a future global AI be based in London.

"The UK is well placed to play a leadership role. Outside of the US, we are probably the leading AI nation amongst democratic countries. We have an ability to get regulation right to protect our citizens," Sunak told TalkTV.

Sunak is on a two-day US visit. At the start of the visit, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetary. Soldiers fired a 19-gun salute.

"In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in order that we might live free. We will remember them," said a hand-written message from Sunak on the wreath. Ukraine war to dominate talks The situation surrounding the Ukraine war is expected to dominate Biden-Sunak discussion. The meeting between the two leaders will take place just as Ukraine and Russia trade blame for blowing up the Kakhovka dam. The breach in the dam has triggered huge floods.

Aboard his plane from London, Sunak told reporters that if the dam has been targetted intentionally, the act would represent "the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and just would demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression"

The US and UK have not yet officially said who they think is behind the dam breach.

But in an interview with ITV News, Sunak said that Russia has pursued a "deliberate strategy to target civilian infrastructure."

"It is wrong, it's barbaric, and it's appalling. That's why we're providing such strong support to them and will continue to do so," he said of the Ukrainians.

(With inputs from agencies)

