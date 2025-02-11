After US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, the Labour government in the United Kingdom (UK) led by Keir Starmer has launched mass raids across the country on people working illegally. Being described as a "UK-wide blitz", the crackdown has reached Indian restaurants, nail bars, car wash areas, and all the other places where Indian migrants are employed.

The process is being overseen by the British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Her office said in a statement that although her team responds to illegal workers across all sectors, a great proportion of such scenarios occurred last month at restaurants, takeaways and cafes as well as in the food, drink and tobacco industries. The office said that one visit to an Indian restaurant in Humberside, northern England, in January led to seven arrests and four detentions.

"The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken," Cooper said.

"Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system, and our economy," she further added.

Notably, the Starmer cabinet is under pressure to prove his government is tough on illegal immigration. The UK is using bespoke charter flights to deport "immigration offenders" across the globe. In four of the biggest migrant return flights in the UK's history, the country deported more than 800 people.

In a "show, not tell strategy," Starmer is recording the deportation of these flights in Trump-style TV footage. People deported onboard these flights are being called criminals convicted of drug offences, theft, rape and murder.

(With inputs from agencies)