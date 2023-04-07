UK: Twelve-year-old boy charged with murder of 60-year-old social worker

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder of a 60-year-old social worker in Sheffield. The Guardian reported that the boy ran Marcia Grant over with his car. The name of the boy is being withheld but he has reportedly become one of the youngest children to be tried for murder in last 30 years.

Marcia Grant was fatally struck outside her house on Wednesday (April 5). Her family paid tribute to her saying that she was “pillar of her community”

People from the local community left flowers at her house as police made door-to-door enquiries. Grant was described as a "beautiful soul" in the tributes.

Grant's family sent a tribute message through South Yorkshire police.

“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shock waves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.”

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

“This is devastating, I went to school with Marcia and she was the most kindest loveliest person you could meet. Condolences to all the family, stay strong, my thoughts are with you at this very sad time,” said Linda Channer as quoted by The Guardian.

Grant has a 66-year-old husband and two boys in her wake.



(With inputs from agencies)

