UK to relax wedding rules. Couples can get married at beaches, cruise ships or even their kitchen

Couples in love and looking to get married can soon walk the aisle in their kitchen, lawn, park, beach, theme park or a cruise ship in the United Kingdom. Reportedly, the law commission, ushering in a plethora of reforms is set to loosen the wedding rules which earlier mandated the couples to only get married at a prescribed place of worship or registrar's office, in case of a civil marriage.

The proposal, if passed will allow the couples to get married, perhaps on a beach, in a park or if one is more adventurous, on a cruise ship, in the coastal waters, without the location needing a license. The proposed legislation also opens avenues for gay couples to get married, say, on military sites.

Additionally, the reforms would also extend the perimeter for the people acting as wedding officiants. Both religious and non-religious organisations could nominate an officiant. Independent officiants above 18 would have to apply to be individually registered and show they are 'fit and proper' individuals for the role

With sky-high inflation troubling most of the planet, the current outdated wedding laws were not allowing couples to tie the knot. Thus, the reforms are designed to offer couples a much more elaborate array of choices on where they'd like to get married.

It will likewise reduce the financial burden and help them plan weddings in a way that doesn't burn a hole in their pocket. Moreover, the backlog of weddings caused due to the Covid restrictions in the past two years can also be cleared after the passing of the law.

(With inputs from agencies)



