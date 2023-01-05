UK to introduce anti-strike bill amid a wave of strikes grip nation

The United Kingdom government said on Thursday (January 5) that it will introduce legislation soon to minimise service levels during strike action in essential sectors. The decision comes as the nation has been crippled because of the transport walkouts.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement that the law would enforce a minimum level of service for fire, ambulance and rail services.

The government invited trade unions in for new talks to discuss public sector pay settlements in 2023-24 amid several strikes troubling the country across multiple sectors, including nurses and ambulance workers. Such strikes have increased fears that during such situations, lives could be put at risk.

The report mentioned that a bill would be introduced to Parliament in the coming weeks and it would include the health, education, fire and rescue, transport, border security and nuclear sectors.

In the written statement, Business Secretary Grant Shapps said that "as well as protecting the freedom to strike, the government must also protect life and livelihoods.

"While we hope that voluntary agreements can continue to be made in most cases, introducing minimum safety levels... will restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption."

While commenting on that, the Labour leader Keir Starmer said that his party will oppose the bill, and it faces a difficult passage through parliament. Starmer further noted that the law would "make a bad situation worse" and that he would repeal it.

