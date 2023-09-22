UK to charge five Bulgarian nationals suspected of spying for Russia

Five Bulgarian nationals will be charged with conspiracy to conduct espionage over allegedly spying for Russia, said the UK prosecutors in a statement on Thursday (September 21).

The CPS further added that the charges were related to the alleged offences that occurred between August 2020 and February 2023.

Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday (September 26), as per news agency AFP reports.

The CPS said that out of the five suspects, three, Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova, were charged earlier in the month of February this year with "possession of false identity documents with improper intention".

They appeared at London's Old Bailey court in July to face those charges.

"The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command," said the CPS.

Prosecutors cautioned that to conduct a fair trial "it is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Sunak expresses concerns over interference in UK democracy with Li Qiang after arrest of two alleged spies

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had expressed concerns over Chinese interference in Britain's parliamentary democracy during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India's national capital Delhi, after the reported arrest of two alleged spies.

One of the people who was arrested on suspicion of spying for China was a researcher in the British parliament, reported UK newspaper, The Sunday Times.

"With regard to my meeting with Premier Li (Chinese Premier Li Qiang), what I said very specifically is that I raised a range of different concerns that we have in areas of disagreement. In particular my very strong concerns about any interference in our parliamentary democracy, which is clearly unacceptable," he stated while speaking to the media.

London's Metropolitan Police released a statement saying that two men were arrested in the month of March under the Official Secrets Act and had been released on bail until early October.

“The investigation is being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, which has responsibility for investigations relating to allegations of Official Secrets Act and espionage-related offences,” the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

