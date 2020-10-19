UK to change provisions in Internal Market Bill to bind Brexit treaty

The United Kingdom is going to rewite the Internal Market Bill, currently passing through parliament, to to bind Brexit treaty as per Bloomberg news.

Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the treaty-breaking Brexit bill has become a point of contention and soured relations between the British government and the European Union.

The British government unveiled an "Internal Markets Bill" last month which is now winding its way through parliament and is due to be debated in the House of Lords on Monday.

While Boris Johnson believed that the previous provisions in the bill a "safety net" against what he claimed are EU threats to impose tariffs on UK internal trade and even stop food going from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, the proposed law had infuriated the Europeans who had launched a legal case against the country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the draft bill was a "breach of obligation of good faith" established in the Withdrawal Agreement, and would contradict the protocol of Ireland/Northern Ireland.

However, this step would act as a breakthrough as it would give the British government the right to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Britain says the bill will not be needed if negotiations on future relations with the EU, notably trade, are successful.

Meanwhile, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday he was still hopeful there would be an agreement, telling TV interviews the door remained "ajar" if the EU would change its position.