UK ticket holder takes home EuroMillions’ record £195 million jackpot

According to lottery organiser Camelot, a UK ticket holder has won the EuroMillions lottery's record-breaking £195 million prize. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 6, 23, 27, 40, and 41, and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 12. According to Camelot, it is also the largest National Lottery victory ever. In May of this year, the former record-holders received £184 million.

Someone in the UK has a lottery ticket worth €230,000,000 #Euromillions pic.twitter.com/47hP7AkM6y — Killian Byrne (@killianbyrne) July 19, 2022 ×

Twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, 13 European nations participate in the EuroMillions draw. Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Camelot, claimed that it was "an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's record-breaking lucky winner."

The total prize won in the draw on Tuesday was £195,707,000. This happens two months after Gloucester residents Joe and Jess Thwaite, using a fortunate dip ticket, won £184 million on the EuroMillions. In the history of the National Lottery, a jackpot of more than £100 million has been won on a total of 15 UK tickets.

(with inputs from agencies)

