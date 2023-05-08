UK ticket holder becomes millionaire overnight after staking claim for $51 million jackpot

A UK ticket holder is expected to become a millionaire overnight after staking a claim for a £46.2 million ($51 million) jackpot prize. The winning ticket was announced in Friday’s EuroMillions draw. A total of three winners will share the total prize pool of worth £138 million ($152 million). The other two winning tickets were bought in Switzerland and France. As per the BBC, once the winning ticket is validated and the amount is paid, the winner will become richer than singer Sam Smith.

The Guardian quoted Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the national lottery, as saying, “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim. Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.” First EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023 Once the ticket is confirmed and the price is paid out, the winner can choose whether or not to come out in public. This is the first EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023. The winning numbers for Friday’s draw were 3, 8, 18, 34, 49, and Lucky Stars 3 and 7.

Last year, a total of six EuroMillions winners staked claims over the £820 million ($906 million) jackpot prize. Out of those six, the biggest win was worth £195 million ($215 million) from the draw on 19 July, which was claimed a day later. The winner of the draw chose to remain anonymous. What is EuroMillions? EuroMillions is a popular lottery game played across nine European countries, including the UK, France, Spain, and Ireland. The game offers huge jackpots, often reaching hundreds of millions of euros, making it one of the most exciting lotteries in the world.

To play EuroMillions, players choose five main numbers from a pool of 1-50 and two Lucky Star numbers from a pool of 1-12. To win the jackpot, players must match all seven numbers drawn in the lottery.