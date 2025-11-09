/UK sends experts and military equipment to defend Belgium from ‘rogue’ drones

The United Kingdom is sending its military personnel and equipment to Belgium to help it bolster its defences following a series of sightings of “rogue” drones, suspected to be Russian. The new head of the UK military, Sir Richard Knighton, said on Sunday that his Belgian counterpart asked for assistance earlier this week and that kit and personnel were on the way, reported BBC. The ground-based unit will be equipped with a kit that can track and take down unmanned aerial systems. Belgium’s main airport Zavantem was forced to close temporarily on Thursday night after drones were spotted nearby. Drones were also spotted in other locations, including a military base.

It was not known if the incursions were by Russia, Sir Richard said, but added that it was “plausible” they had been ordered by Moscow.

Sir Richard said Russia was “the most pressing threat right now” to Europe. “The illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown the barbaric nature of Russia”s war efforts,” he said, adding that sabotage and killings had been carried out by Russia on UK soil and that so-called hybrid warfare is where “we [The UK] need to strengthen ourselves.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said in a statement, “As hybrid threats grow, our strength lies in our alliances and our collective resolve to defend, deter and protect our critical infrastructure and airspace.”

Along with Nato allies, the UK would help Belgium “by providing our kit and capability”, he added.

The German defence ministry said on Friday that it would support Belgium with anti-drone measures after a request from Brussels.

About 3,000 Brussels Airlines passengers were affected by the disruption. The carrier said it faced “considerable costs” from cancelling or diverting dozens of flights.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and the Belgian security services said they suspect Russia, but Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has previously admitted there is no accompanying evidence.

“At first, drones flying over our military bases were seen as our problem,” Francken said earlier this week.

“Now it has become a serious threat affecting civilian infrastructure across multiple European countries.”