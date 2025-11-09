/China suspends ban on ‘dual-use metals’ export to US, marking de-escalation in trade tensions

China halted a ban on approving exports of “dual-use items” related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the US, Beijing’s Commerce Ministry announced on Sunday (Nov 9). Earlier imposed in December 2024, the suspension will remain in effect until November 27, 2026, the statement added. The restrictions banned the export of materials that have both civilian and military use.

The announcement comes amid the trade talks between the two countries, after the ties between the US and China soured following President Donald Trump’s imposition of sweeping tariffs on its trade ally. Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on October 30 in South Korea, where the two leaders agreed to de-escalate some punitive measures imposed during their tit-for-tat tariff war.

China has sought to maintain its leverage over the critical minerals underpinning everything from smartphones to advanced military technology. Although Gallium, germanium and antimony are not classed as rare earth elements, they are vital for entire sectors of the economy.

The country accounts for 94 per cent of the total gallium production in the world, according to a report by the European Union published in 2024. The material is used in integrated circuits, LEDs and photovoltaic panels. While for germanium, which is essential for fibre optics and infrared, China makes up 83 per cent of world production. Meanwhile, Antimony is used in battery technology and to reinforce armour plating and ammunition in the arms industry

In the statement, the ministry also announced lifting restrictions on exports of graphite-related products, which had been banned under the controls on dual-use goods.

The move marks a step toward de-escalation taken by Beijing since the meeting between Trump and Xi.