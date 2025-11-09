/‘People against tariffs are fools’: Trump says each American will be paid $2000 dividend

Defending his tariff policy on Sunday, US President Donald Trump attacked his opponents in a post on Truth Social and called them “fools” while claiming that the levies were helping make America the richest nation. Trump also promised a $2,000 dividend per person as the US takes in “trillions of dollars” from tariffs. Trump defended his tariff policy and asserted that tariffs have made America stronger and wealthier. “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, claiming that under his leadership, the United States has become “the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation, and a record stock market price.”

He further said that “401k’s are highest ever” and that the country is “taking in trillions of dollars” from tariffs, which he suggested would help the US “soon begin paying down our enormous debt, $37 trillion.”

He was referring to 401(k), which is an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan in the US that allows employees to contribute a part of their salary toward their retirement, often with tax benefits.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump further claimed that record investments were flowing into the US, with “plants and factories going up all over the place.” He added that a “dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone,” though he did not share any further details about the proposed payout.

Trump’s defence of his tariff policy becomes crucial as it follows the victory of Democrats in the recent elections. What pinched him the most was the convincing and dramatic victory of Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral elections.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump also said that Republicans should terminate the filibuster, following the government shutdown which shows no signs of letting up.

“Republicans Should Terminate the Filibuster (THE DEMS WILL DO IT THE FIRST CHANCE THEY GET!), End the Shutdown, Pass lots of Great “Things,” and Win the Midterms. SO EASY TO DO - Be the Smart Party, Not the Stupid Party!,” he wrote.

“PAY THE PEOPLE, NOT THE INSURANCE COMPANIES!,” and, “OBAMACARE ‘SUCKS’. THE WORST HEALTHCARE FOR THE HIGHEST PRICE,” he said in other posts.

WATCH: Bishnoi gang member among 2 of India's wanted gangsters arrested in US, Georgia