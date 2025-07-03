/UK's stranded F-35 in India to be dismantled, will be flown back for repair: Report

The British F-35B aircraft, which has been stranded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over two weeks due to technical issues, cannot be repaired and will be transported to the UK after being dismantled, CNN-News18 reported, citing top government sources. The report added that the British Navy will now bring a bigger plane to move the aircraft. They would also pay all dues to India, including parking and hangar costs.

The fighter jet experienced a snag in its hydraulic system, which later progressed to the starting system, the source told the news outlet. It is unclear which parts would be dismantled, but a rectification team from the UK was being sent.

The F-35B aircraft made an emergency landing at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as it was unable to return to the UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. It was planned to take off after refuelling. However, it developed an engineering issue on the ground and has been stationed at Bay No. 4 of the airport since then.

After assessing the situation, the engineers from HMS Prince of Wales determined that additional assistance was required from a UK-based engineering team.

An official told ANI, “UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility at the airport.”

“The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” he said.